NFT Achieves Market Capitalization of $23.21 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. In the last week, NFT has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. NFT has a total market capitalization of $23.21 and $56,261.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NFT Coin Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol. NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty.

NFT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars.

