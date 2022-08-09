NFTify Market Cap Hits $229,635.08 (N1)

NFTify (N1) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. NFTify has a total market capitalization of $229,635.08 and $1,192.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NFTify has traded 40.7% higher against the dollar. One NFTify coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000067 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004282 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001586 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002245 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About NFTify
NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.
Buying and Selling NFTify
