Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Purchases New Position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 11,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. 47.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stellantis Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ STLA opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.15. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $21.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stellantis Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Stellantis from €25.00 ($25.51) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a report on Friday, July 8th. BNP Paribas cut Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Stellantis from €20.00 ($20.41) to €18.50 ($18.88) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

