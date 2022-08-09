NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Lowered to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $118.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $130.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.46.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $114.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $178.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.30 and its 200 day moving average is $122.97. NIKE has a 52 week low of $99.53 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 63.3% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

