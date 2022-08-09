NiSource Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:NI)

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

NiSource has increased its dividend by an average of 26.7% per year over the last three years. NiSource has a payout ratio of 60.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NiSource to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.0%.

Shares of NYSE:NI traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,101,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,859,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.38. NiSource has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $32.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.74.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of NiSource to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

