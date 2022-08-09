Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.21

Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.21 and last traded at $48.21, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.21.

The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.18.

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and advanced materials and planning businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; and OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica.

