Node Runners (NDR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $183,009.04

Node Runners (NDR) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 9th. In the last seven days, Node Runners has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Node Runners has a total market capitalization of $183,009.04 and approximately $591.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Node Runners coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.45 or 0.00032305 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,050.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004333 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00037876 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00128927 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00064011 BTC.

Node Runners Coin Profile

Node Runners (NDR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,577 coins. Node Runners’ official message board is noderunners.medium.com. Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners. Node Runners’ official website is noderunners.io.

Node Runners Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

