Nortech Systems (NSYS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $30.71 million for the quarter.

Nortech Systems Price Performance

NSYS stock opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.53. Nortech Systems has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $19.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

