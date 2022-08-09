NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 786,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 1.45% of NorthWestern worth $47,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NWE. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NorthWestern by 10,592,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,389,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,289,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,024,000 after buying an additional 908,136 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 371.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,071,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,221,000 after buying an additional 843,949 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,574,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,303,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,532,000 after buying an additional 362,503 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NWE shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NorthWestern Trading Up 0.7 %

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $223,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,016 shares in the company, valued at $10,885,793.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NWE opened at $54.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.67. NorthWestern Co. has a 52-week low of $53.42 and a 52-week high of $65.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.40.

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 77.30%.

About NorthWestern

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.