Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,359.7% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 708,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $472,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 24,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 80.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TMO traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $581.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,006. The stock has a market cap of $227.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $549.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $557.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $497.83 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $661.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,994 shares of company stock worth $29,033,170 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.