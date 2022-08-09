Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Decreases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 179,951 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 25,173 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 21,211 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,590,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $542,688,000 after buying an additional 155,051 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Comcast by 0.6% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 43,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.52.

CMCSA traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.08. 103,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,219,394. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.37 and its 200 day moving average is $43.97. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

