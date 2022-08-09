Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,302 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $6.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.50. 123,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,987,975. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $88.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.87. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.04.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

