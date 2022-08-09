Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $7.10 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,303 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.4% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 5,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 63,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.0% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 5,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $195.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,176. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.06. The company has a market capitalization of $171.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens reduced their price target on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.