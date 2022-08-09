Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Lowers Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,331 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,794 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 62,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,726,000 after purchasing an additional 35,764 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 33,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.36.

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $229.76. 8,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,431,321. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.69. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $143.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

