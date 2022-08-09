Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,381,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,985,045 shares during the quarter. Verra Mobility makes up 0.5% of Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC owned 0.88% of Verra Mobility worth $22,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRRM. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,947,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,552,000. Sunriver Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,134,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,929,000 after acquiring an additional 625,075 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 7,507,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,838,000 after acquiring an additional 609,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,715,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

Verra Mobility Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRRM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.11. 2,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,142. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average is $15.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 1.23. Verra Mobility Co. has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $18.13.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $170.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.02 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 59.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

