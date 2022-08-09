Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Purchases Shares of 748,700 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 748,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $55,104,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.3% of Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $65.09. The stock had a trading volume of 117,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,340,198. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.14. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $82.29.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

