Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Reduces Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,214 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE:MS traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,848,427. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.57 and its 200-day moving average is $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $151.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MS. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Insider Activity

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

