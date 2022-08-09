Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 1,756 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in Analog Devices by 4.8% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.9% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ADI. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.79.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI stock traded down $4.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $171.48. The stock had a trading volume of 17,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,716. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.50 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.75.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.28. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,830,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,830,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 26,236 shares of company stock worth $4,360,291 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

