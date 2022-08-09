Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 7,293 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,293 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 123.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.76.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.42. 53,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,120,353. The stock has a market cap of $135.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

