Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.27), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 353.02% and a negative return on equity of 116.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 26881.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.93) EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

NYSE NCLH traded down $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,585,334. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average of $17.01. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.47.

Insider Transactions at Norwegian Cruise Line

In other news, Director Russell W. Galbut acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 489,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,545.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 21,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NCLH. Citigroup increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

