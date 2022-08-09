Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $12.04 EPS

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($12.04), Briefing.com reports. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 93.91%. The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Novavax Stock Performance

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $57.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.79 and its 200 day moving average is $63.64. Novavax has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $277.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Novavax by 34.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Novavax by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at $2,570,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Novavax in the 1st quarter worth $757,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Novavax by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novavax Company Profile

A number of research firms have commented on NVAX. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.86.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

