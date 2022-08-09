Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) PT Lowered to $110.00

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Cowen from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 92.14% from the company’s previous close.
NVAX has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novavax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.86.
Novavax Trading Down 5.0 %
Shares of NVAX opened at $57.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.52. Novavax has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $277.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.64.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Novavax by 705.3% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Novavax by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.
About Novavax
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novavax (NVAX)
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
- Walmart Or Target: Which Is The Stronger Stock?
- Volume Surges Spark Turnarounds for These 3 Stocks
- Can Etsy Continue to Thrive After the Pandemic?
Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.