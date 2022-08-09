Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) PT Lowered to $110.00

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Cowen from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 92.14% from the company’s previous close.

NVAX has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novavax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.86.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NVAX opened at $57.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.52. Novavax has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $277.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($12.04). The firm had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 93.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.75) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Novavax will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Novavax by 705.3% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Novavax by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.