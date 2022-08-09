Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $57.25, but opened at $39.21. Novavax shares last traded at $40.87, with a volume of 280,964 shares.
The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($12.04). The business had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Novavax had a negative net margin of 93.91% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.75) EPS.
Several research firms have weighed in on NVAX. Bank of America began coverage on Novavax in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their price target on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their target price on Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.86.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.64.
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.
