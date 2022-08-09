Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $57.25, but opened at $39.21. Novavax shares last traded at $40.87, with a volume of 280,964 shares.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($12.04). The business had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Novavax had a negative net margin of 93.91% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.75) EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NVAX. Bank of America began coverage on Novavax in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their price target on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their target price on Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.86.

Institutional Trading of Novavax

Novavax Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Novavax by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Novavax by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Novavax by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 9.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 43.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.64.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Further Reading

