Nuco.cloud (NCDT) Price Hits $0.0224 on Exchanges

Nuco.cloud (NCDT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. Nuco.cloud has a total market capitalization of $559,810.04 and approximately $39,376.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nuco.cloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000067 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004276 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001586 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002242 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00014763 BTC.
Nuco.cloud Coin Profile
Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. The official message board for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud/news. Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco. The official website for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud.
