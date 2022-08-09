NULS (NULS) Trading 8.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

NULS (NULS) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. NULS has a market capitalization of $26.05 million and approximately $4.75 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Concordium (CCD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000075 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 156.4% against the dollar and now trades at $454.28 or 0.01909864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00014894 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS launched on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official message board for NULS is nuls.community. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NULS

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

