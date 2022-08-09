Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Shares Up 6%

Nutex Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.91 and last traded at $3.86. Approximately 10,785 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 870,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

Nutex Health Stock Up 6.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.33.

Institutional Trading of Nutex Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nutex Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Nutex Health in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Nutex Health during the second quarter worth $29,000.

Nutex Health Company Profile

Nutex Health, Inc operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments.

