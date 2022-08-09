O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

OI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays cut O-I Glass from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.42. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 37.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 194,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the 4th quarter valued at $1,243,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 248,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 64,140 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the 4th quarter valued at $1,808,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

