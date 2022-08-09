O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.05-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -. O-I Glass also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.55-$0.60 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded O-I Glass from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded O-I Glass from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.70.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.72. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.42. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $17.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O-I Glass

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in O-I Glass by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 4.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 28.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 52.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 26,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 413,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 11,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.