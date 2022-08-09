Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

OAS opened at $0.12 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $181.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.76.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

