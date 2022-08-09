Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Trading 5.6% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $63.51 and last traded at $63.43. Approximately 407,337 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 20,588,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.04.

Specifically, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 65,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.94 per share, with a total value of $3,712,431.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,741,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,234,503,273.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 32,903,176 shares of company stock worth $1,893,830,529 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.58.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.21. The firm has a market cap of $59.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.89.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,902,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,781,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,883 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,669,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,512,799,000 after buying an additional 3,690,561 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,669,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $662,225,000 after buying an additional 514,934 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,291,000 after buying an additional 3,071,233 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 118,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

