Oconee Federal Financial Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:OFED)

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of OFED opened at $21.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $121.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.56. Oconee Federal Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oconee Federal Financial had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $4.25 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Oconee Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. It offers deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

