OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,159 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN owned about 0.10% of Comerica worth $11,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 30.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after acquiring an additional 24,759 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Stock Performance

CMA traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,874. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $70.31 and a 52-week high of $102.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Comerica from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James cut Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Comerica to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut Comerica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Comerica from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.45.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

