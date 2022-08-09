OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 1,359 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,555 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $14,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $357,129,000 after buying an additional 927,878 shares in the last quarter. THRC Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $86,532,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,205,046,000 after purchasing an additional 607,766 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $70,597,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 990.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 505,677 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,537,000 after purchasing an additional 459,318 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of FANG stock traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.41. 37,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,274,571. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $162.24. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.69.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $3.05 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.09%.

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FANG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $196.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.42.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,100,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,100,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $380,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock worth $6,740,850 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

