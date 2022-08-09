OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 3,102 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 560,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.0% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $26,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 24,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Gpwm LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,692,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 60,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 16,506 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.55. 259,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,429,473. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.11. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

