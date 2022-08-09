OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 23,500 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN owned 0.11% of CarMax worth $16,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in CarMax by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in CarMax by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMX. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on CarMax in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.89.

CarMax Price Performance

NYSE:KMX traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,193. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.06. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.37 and a twelve month high of $155.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,207.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $454,207.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,847. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

