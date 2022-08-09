Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Stock Price Down 11.9%

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) fell 11.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.55 and last traded at $14.56. 2,420 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 160,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 6.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.97 and a beta of 0.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:OLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $22.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Olink Holding AB will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 174.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 45.1% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 23,080 shares during the period. 28.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

