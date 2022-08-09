Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY) Trading Down 0.9%

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Rating) was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$59.96 and last traded at C$59.96. Approximately 664 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$60.50.

Olympia Financial Group Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$144.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.93, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$62.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$55.42.

Olympia Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. Olympia Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.79%.

About Olympia Financial Group

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and divisions.

