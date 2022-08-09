Omni (OMNI) Price Hits $2.28

Omni (OMNI) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Omni has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $364.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Omni has traded 14% higher against the dollar. One Omni coin can now be bought for about $2.28 or 0.00009829 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Omni Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,364 coins and its circulating supply is 563,048 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org.

Omni Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

