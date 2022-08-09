ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,629,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,528. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.43. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at ONEOK

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 540.8% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 121.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in ONEOK by 19.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 275.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.