Ontology Price Hits $0.27 on Top Exchanges (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 9th. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $237.46 million and $20.24 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001174 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ontology has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00119236 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00035636 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00022643 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.10 or 0.00268795 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00036496 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

