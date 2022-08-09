OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This is a positive change from OP Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

OP Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OPBK opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. OP Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $14.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.41.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded OP Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

In other news, Director Brian Choi purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $58,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,068,762 shares in the company, valued at $12,451,077.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 25,057 shares of company stock valued at $281,991 over the last ninety days.

Institutional Trading of OP Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPBK. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of OP Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 30.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 12,934 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in OP Bancorp by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 43,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

See Also

