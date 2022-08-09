Opacity (OPCT) Market Cap Tops $3.72 Million

Opacity (OPCT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Opacity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Opacity has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Opacity has a market capitalization of $3.72 million and $12,872.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,067.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00038269 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00128892 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00064128 BTC.

About Opacity

OPCT is a coin. Its genesis date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Opacity is opacity.io. The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage.

Buying and Selling Opacity

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

