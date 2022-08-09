OpenOcean (OOE) Trading 2.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

OpenOcean (OOE) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. During the last week, OpenOcean has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OpenOcean coin can currently be purchased for $0.0365 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenOcean has a market cap of $6.11 million and $835,203.00 worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000066 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004342 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001579 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002223 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
OpenOcean Profile
OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,303,846 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal.
OpenOcean Coin Trading
