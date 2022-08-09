OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Xylem were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $1,735,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $17,019,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Xylem by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $472,193.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at $765,053.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $729,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $472,193.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,053.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,580 shares of company stock worth $684,627 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Xylem Stock Up 2.5 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on XYL. Cowen upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Xylem from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.30.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $99.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

