OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 116 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,102,958,000 after purchasing an additional 570,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,218,874,000 after buying an additional 600,643 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,303,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,793,828,000 after buying an additional 52,165 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,786,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,207,799,000 after buying an additional 141,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,911,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,496,479,000 after buying an additional 225,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 13,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $265,029.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,910,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,817,731.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock valued at $25,684,252. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS opened at $334.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $307.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.37. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $114.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.