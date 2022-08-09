OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 3,331 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,894 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,122,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,991,070,000 after buying an additional 3,061,403 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,581,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,239,387,000 after buying an additional 1,802,869 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,623,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,994,000 after buying an additional 5,513,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,648,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,538,000 after buying an additional 9,257,936 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,030,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,309,000 after buying an additional 234,588 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stephens upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.11.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $387,845.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 496,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,836,446.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $74,856.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,700.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $387,845.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 496,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,836,446.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HBAN stock opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average is $13.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.20.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

