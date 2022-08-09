OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amdocs by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Amdocs Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $87.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.79. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $88.95.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

