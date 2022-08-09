OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 48,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 33.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after acquiring an additional 40,961 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Loews in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Loews by 3.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Loews by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 14,009 shares in the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Loews alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Insider Activity at Loews

Loews Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $394,015.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,902. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Loews news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 271,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $17,376,630.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,332,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,849,587.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $394,015.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,902. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 433,961 shares of company stock worth $27,850,985 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:L opened at $55.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.82 and its 200-day moving average is $61.41. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $51.35 and a 1-year high of $68.20.

Loews Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 5.80%.

Loews Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Read More

