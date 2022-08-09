OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,656 shares in the company, valued at $28,717,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,656 shares in the company, valued at $28,717,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $69,300.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,525 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $65.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of -33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.35. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -110.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on PEG shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.