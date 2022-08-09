OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 294 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Paychex were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $130.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $106.55 and a one year high of $141.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.29%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $452,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,782.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $452,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,782.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.23.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

